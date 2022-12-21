89 Hindu yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:Eighty-nine Hindu pilgrims from India have reached Pakistan for ‘Katas Raj Yatra’ led by Sanjeev Kumar. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and Deputy Secretary General Syed Faraz Abbas welcomed the pilgrims. Hindu pilgrims should be taken to Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib in Lahore under tight security after clearing immigration and customs requirements.

Accommodations will be allotted to Hindu pilgrims by the Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib. After staying in Lahore tonight, the Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj by special buses early morning on Wednesday (today). “Shivaratri Puja/Kartik Puja and main event of Putra Ashnan” will be held at Katas Raj tomorrow (Thursday).

Apart from pilgrims, followers of Hindu religion living in Pakistan will also participate in the main event. After staying overnight in Katas Raj, the Hindu pilgrims will return to Lahore on December 23.

On December 24, the pilgrims will visit the Krishna Temple in Lahore and visit the historical places of Lahore, apart from attending the Samadhi of Shri Lo in the Shahi Fort Lahore. The pilgrims will return via Wagah Check Post on December 25.