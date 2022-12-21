Foolproof security on Christmas, Youm-e-Quaid ordered

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued instructions for foolproof security on Christmas and Youm-e-Quaid celebrations across the province. IG Punjab directed Additional IG South Punjab, CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure strict measures in all districts. The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that as per directions of IG Punjab, special arrangements would be made for Christmas celebrations in all major cities of the province, including Lahore, while at the same time, best security arrangements shall also be provided at the public and private level, on the occasion of the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The spokesperson said that three/four level security would be provided to Christian places of worship and public places in all districts of the province. Likewise, walk-through gates, scanners will be installed in sensitive and A category churches and metal detectors will be used for a comprehensive search.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore said that foolproof security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Christmas. He expressed these views while addressing the important meeting of SPs. Security and law and order were discussed in the meeting. DIG said that security of all government buildings in the City should be increased and police officials on night patrol should wear bullet proof jackets.