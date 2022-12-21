Malala stresses female access to quality education

LAHORE:Nobel’s youngest peace prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, was part of a distinguished panel discussion on Building Higher Education Institutions for the 21st century.

According to a press release, organised by the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and the Syed Ahsan and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS, the panel engaged a packed audience in discussing both challenges and opportunities.

Dr Talha Jamal Pirzada introduced the panel and said, “One of the core aims of the OPP is to increase Pakistani representation at Oxford, and also bring Oxford to Pakistan, and this discussion is a humble effort to do just that.” Much of the discussion focused on access to quality education.

Ms Yousafzai strongly advocated for greater access, particularly for female students. Joining Ms Yousafzai was LUMS Founding Pro Chancellor and visionary, Syed Babar Ali; Professor’s Stephen Blyth, Principal, Lady Margaret Hall and Dr Nick Brown, Principal, Linacre College from the University of Oxford; and Dr Faisal Bari, Dean, SOE. The panel discussion was moderated by Prof Dr Adeel Malik, University of Oxford, and co-founder of OPP.

Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, LUMS, emphasised the role of exceptional learning in addressing grand challenges facing Pakistan and shared how the University’s Learning Without Borders perspective has led to a number of national high-impact interventions.

Sharing his experiences from Oxford, Professor Blyth said, “Oxford and Lady Margaret Hall have done tremendous work to reduce barriers so that education is accessible to the most talented scholars regardless of their background.”

Dr Brown shared that Pakistani students are the least well-represented at Oxford, and OPP created by Pakistani academics aims to try and solve this problem. Dr Bari shared his views on the importance of infusing quality in education. “The challenge is not only to improve access to higher education in terms of statistics but by providing good quality education to yield the intended results.”

The event concluded with remarks from Syed Babar Ali, “My hope is that universities including LUMS will produce future leaders, who are tolerant, liberal, open-minded and respect merit, and will think about Pakistan first and provide educational opportunities for all.”