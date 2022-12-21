SOPs for trains operation during smog

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has issued SOPs regarding train operation in view of heavy smog. Divisional Transportation Officer Amara Sami has issued special instructions on Tuesday on the directions of Divisional Superintendent Railway M Hanif Gul.

DS Railways has asked the drivers to keep the speed of train low in heavy smog. He directed the driver, guard, cabin man and station master to be more careful and alert and follow safety rules and regulations in these conditions.

He directed the officials concerned to follow the rules related to lighting the signals, use of signals (firecrackers) and keeping the engine head, buffer, side light and tail lamps of brake vans on and reducing the speed of the vehicle in such weather. DS Railways urged the public to cross the railway lines only from the specified railway gates.