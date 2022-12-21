Wasa, BoP sign MoU for online payment of bills

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has signed an MoU with Bank of Punjab (BoP) for online payment of water bills.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and Bank of Punjab Group Chief Farid Ahmed Khan signed the agreement here on Tuesday. Faridullah Khan, Sharjeel Raza Khan, Aamir Dar, Hameed Khan from Bank of Punjab and Wasa’s DMDF&R Mian M Munir, Director Finance Athar Mehmood and Xen Headquarter Mudassar Javed, attended the ceremony.

After the ceremony, MD Wasa said that the consumers will now be able to deposit their water bill from their homes through mobile banking. He said real-time transactions will eliminate complaints like repeat billing.

He said among all banks, Bank of Punjab was the first to go real-time transaction with Wasa Lahore. Meanwhile, a delegation of JICA Japan visited Wasa head office and discussed various completed projects with MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed.

MD Wasa said that in 2006, JICA provided machinery to Wasa for cleaning drains and sewage system and in 2017 installed 105 new tube wells. He said that the machinery provided by JICA Japan has helped Wasa to improve its water supply and drainage system. MD Wasa also requested JICA delegation for providing more machinery.

JICA delegation’s head said JICA will continue to provide technical and financial support to Wasa Lahore. He announced that officers from Wasa Lahore would travel to Japan for training purpose. JICA delegation also visited various disposal stations and witnessed the working of Wasa machines provided by JICA.