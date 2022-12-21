Security guard shot dead by robbers

A security guard was shot dead over offering resistance during a robbery bid in the Sabzazar area Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Abdul Wahid worked as a security guard in a parking situated at Liaqat Chowk. On the day of the incident, the unidentified suspected robbers barged into the pharmacy and looted it. As they were leaving Abdul Wahid offered resistance. The suspects resorted to firing leaving the victim severely injured. He died on the spot.
LAHORE:Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Principal of Jamia Saeedia Salafiya, Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar, has said...
LAHORE:Eighty-nine Hindu pilgrims from India have reached Pakistan for ‘Katas Raj Yatra’ led by Sanjeev Kumar....
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued instructions for foolproof security on Christmas and...
LAHORE:Nobel’s youngest peace prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, was part of a distinguished panel discussion on...
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has issued SOPs regarding train operation in view of heavy smog. Divisional...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has signed an MoU with Bank of Punjab for online payment of water bills.Wasa...
Comments