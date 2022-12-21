Security guard shot dead by robbers

A security guard was shot dead over offering resistance during a robbery bid in the Sabzazar area Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Abdul Wahid worked as a security guard in a parking situated at Liaqat Chowk. On the day of the incident, the unidentified suspected robbers barged into the pharmacy and looted it. As they were leaving Abdul Wahid offered resistance. The suspects resorted to firing leaving the victim severely injured. He died on the spot.