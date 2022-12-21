Poverty-stricken man commits suicide

LAHORE:A 30-year-old married man frustrated over his poverty and inability to pay loan committed suicide by hanging himself in the Kahna area Tuesday.

The victim identified as Fayaz reportedly was depressed because of his poor financial conditions. He had also borrowed some loan which he could not return. On the day of the incident, he locked himself in a room of his house and hanged himself. The victim also wrote a note in which he sought an apology from his children.

FIRE: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands reduced to ashes in three different incidents of fire in different parts of the City. The first incident was reported in a house situated near Sham Nagar Road, Raj Garh near Shadi Shah Darbar.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. The other case was reported in a room of a plaza situated at Maryam Tower near Urdu Bazaar. The third fire incident was reported in a Gatta Godown near New Ravi bride, Shahdara.