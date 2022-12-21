Matric, Inter forms submission schedule

LAHORE:Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen has approved the schedule for submission of fee/admission forms for Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2023 and Intermediate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2023.

For all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) including Lahore Board, the last date of receipt of admission forms/fee for Matric Annual Exam 2023 with single fee is January 18, 2023, with double fee January 30, 2023 and with triple fee February 7, 2023. The date of commencement of Matric (Part-II) Annual Examination 2023 is April 01, 2023.

Similarly, the last date of receipt of admission forms/ fee for Intermediate Annual Exam 2023 is March 07 2023 with single fee (starting February 07, 2023), March 16, 2023 with double fee and March 22, 2023 with triple fee. The date of commencement of Inter (Part-II) Annual Examination 2023 is May 20, 2023.