Dense smog hits City; mercury drops to 5.7°C

LAHORE:The City witnessed dense smog while the minimum temperature dropped to 5.7°C here Tuesday morning. The roads remained in the grip of smog till noon and road-users faced visibility issues. Following the dense smog, motorway was also closed to all kind of traffic till 11am.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They also predicted that dense foggy conditions were likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost was likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 5.7°C and maximum was 20.6°C.