Yasmin hints at more doctors recruitment

LAHORE:A meeting of Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) held under the chairpersonship of Minister for SH&ME Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the measures regarding the recruitment of medical officers/women medical officers, nurses, technologists and medical staff during the meeting.

SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretaries Shahada Farrukh, Agha Nabeel, Zahida Azhar and Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif were present. The minister said that a requisition is being sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the recruitment of more doctors by the SH&ME Department. Before our government, Punjab Health Department was running with 50pc vacancies. The Department has been directed to follow the recruitment process of new doctors on a daily basis.

100% immunisation coverage: Punjab sets sight on achieving the elusive 100% immunisation coverage as provincial high ups, district managers and technical experts from across the province gathered for comprehensive Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) review conducted with technical and financial support of the WHO here Tuesday.

The review of 25 districts of north and central Punjab was conducted in two batches. The review for first batch comprising Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Rawalpindi was conducted on December 19, 2022 and review for Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat was conducted on Dec 20. The review of remaining 11 districts of south Punjab is scheduled on Dec 22, 2022.