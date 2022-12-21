Chinese envoy promises to facilitate Pak businessmen

LAHORE:Consul General China Zhao Shiren has said that China will continue its cooperation with Pakistan for joint research and will definitely facilitate the Pakistani businessmen in China.

In a meeting with Chairman Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) SM Naveed on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan and China are set to enhance collaboration for rapid industrialisation in Punjab especially for encouraging B2B engagement between Chinese investors and their local counterparts.

He stressed that he would make every possible effort to strengthen the unique China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and work with Pakistani side to bring the tangible benefits of CPEC to both countries and people of two countries.

SM Naveed said that Pakistan wants to work with the Chinese business fraternity to promote bilateral ties and emphasised the need to tap into the enormous potential between the two countries. He said that both countries had opportunities for cooperation in the textile, automobile, halal food, and agriculture industry and that a joint strategy would further boost the industry. He also invited the Chinese business community to invest in Pakistan, vowing that the government would provide all facilities to Chinese businessmen.

The Chairman SEZA added that Pakistan and China enjoyed historic, unique and special bilateral relations. It is a timeless and time-tested friendship nurtured by successive generations of the leadership and the people of the two countries.