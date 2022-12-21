CM orders solving expats’ problems

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed expats’ problems and solution.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered solving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis and announced the regularisation of contract employees of OPC up to grade 9, saying that the regularisation of 56 employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission had been a long-standing demand. He said that a special overseas club for overseas Pakistanis would be created in each divisional headquarters and an overseas conference would also be convened soon to identify and solve the expats problems.

For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, one window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters have been activated and district overseas committees have been notified, he said and added that overseas Pakistanis would be fully supported and assisted in every provincial department. Overseas Pakistanis can now get their land documents from OPC Punjab. With the fictionalisation of a 24/7 helpline, overseas Pakistanis can also register their complaints at any time, he noted.

The chief minister said that overseas Pakistanis' rights would be protected and no effort would be spared to solve their problems. He said that expats were an asset to country and the Punjab government was committed to solving their problems. We cannot forget the expats' services for the strengthening of the national economy, he remarked. Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan praised the chief minister for the steps taken by him to solve the expats problems. He also briefed the CM about the performance of the institution.

HEC CHAIRMAN: Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed measures for the promotion of higher education in the province.

The CM maintained that exposing youth to skills-based technology was the need of the hour. New universities will be set up to promote skills-based technology, he said and added that the introduction of a uniform pay scale for university teachers was being reviewed and the pay scale would be linked with performance. Free advanced courses were being conducted for the youth in collaboration with Microsoft. We can compete with the world only by adopting modern trends in the field, he noted.

Pervaiz Elahi said that technology was changing every moment in the world, and we also have to adapt higher education to modern requirements. In this regard, the Punjab government will extend full support to Higher Education Commission to improve governance in universities. To correct the affairs of the universities, it is necessary to end ad hocism, he maintained. A lot of work is needed in terms of research in universities. The stipends for students to get higher education will be increased.

The CM said that new recruitment had been approved to meet the teachers’ shortage. Recruitment in higher education will be made on merit. Talented and professional teachers are the need of the hour. Specialised disciplines for industrial product development will also be introduced in universities, he concluded. Secretary Higher Education was also present.

MOUNTAINEER: Famous mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on the chief minister here at his office. The CM appreciated Sajid Ali Sadpara's mountaineering skills and announced a grant of Rs1.5 million for the K2 clean-up campaign. Sadpara has brought laurels home by scaling without oxygen. Brave youths like Sadpara are an asset to the nation as mountain climbing is a sport of courageous youth and I pray for his further success, he said. The CM assured of supporting the K2 clean-up campaign to protect the natural beauty and noted that mountains were also affected by climate change.

Sadpara appreciated the CM’s support for promoting the mountaineering and K2 clean-up campaign and added that waste would be removed from camp 4 to the base camp. A campaign was being started in collaboration with local and international mountaineers to clean the K2 to promote international mountaineering, he added and thanked the CM for the grant.