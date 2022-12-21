Minor shoots self dead playing with father’s rifle

A minor boy was killed at a house in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Tuesday. Officials said that the incident took place at a house located in Orangi Town No. 10 within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced the child dead. The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Anas, son of Mahfooz Al-Hasan. SHO Ejaz Lodhi said the boy’s father is an employee of an intelligence agency, adding that he was visiting home on holidays.

The officer said the minor was playing with his father’s rifle when the weapon fired and the child was hit by a bullet. He said the incident appears to be accidental, but an investigation has been launched.