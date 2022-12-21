Criminals, not citizens, should fear police, says Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Central Command and Control Centre at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, and said the criminals, not the people, should be afraid of the police force.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon welcomed Governor Tessori on his arrival at the CPO. Officials said that during the governor’s visit, the IT project director briefed him on the system of the centre and the steps to be taken against elements involved in committing crime in the city. The centre has a face recognition app and a search app, besides other IT-related tools.

The governor saw a demonstration of the search app and appreciated the efforts of the IT police. He said the role of police was the key to making the peace of Karachi sustainable and stable.

He further said that the overall performance of the police could be improved by taking impartial measures at all levels, promoting a people-friendly environment and implementing the ideology of community policing in its spirit.

Tessori praised the performance of the Command and Control Centre and said the community policing should be promoted. Moreover, the intelligence system should be strengthened by forming WhatsApp groups at the locality level, he said and added that 20 per cent of the police personnel spoilt the overall performance of the police.

He remarked that the image of the force had to be improved so that the public could fully cooperate with them. IGP Memon said the police were very committed to and vigilant about peace and protection of the people. The DIGs Headquarters Sindh and IT, the AIGs operations Sindh and CPO Admin, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.