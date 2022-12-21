In Jinnah’s footsteps

Muhammad Ali Jinnah shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears to unify the Muslims of India and give us the country we live in today. It was a truly outstanding achievement, for one man to unite millions behind him and create a nation through sheer will and effort. Jinnah spent his life creating and then building Pakistan.
On December 25, many will celebrate the birthday of our late founder with great zest and zeal. However, we should not forget to remember the dedication and tirelessness with which Jinnah devoted himself to Pakistan. It is a legacy he passed on to us and one which we must live up to while cherishing.
Mehak Ali
Guddu
