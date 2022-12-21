Do votes matter?

Votes, in theory, are a powerful weapon, especially for the powerless. Unfortunately, practice is very different from theory and although the powerless outnumber the powerful, the latter have perfected a method of using democracy as a vehicle for their interests at the expense of everyone else.
Many times Pakistanis have exercised their right to vote, only to be left disappointed with the results. In fact, things have only become worse over time and the gap between rich and poor is bigger than ever. If votes are not the cure to our nation’s problems, then what is?
Aadil Shah
Sukkur
