Return of anarchy

With crime and terrorism back on the rise once again, it is as though Pakistan is reverting to the law of the jungle. Thieves, dacoits and militants prey on the innocent like hyenas and the authorities are nowhere to be seen.

Right now, it seems like it is every man for himself and no one is safe. This country made tremendous strides in terms of law and order in the past few years. Why are things suddenly beginning to unravel now?

Majid Ali Shah

Sukkur