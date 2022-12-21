Pakistan’s problems are mounting by the day. Our people are struggling to afford food and energy, our economy faces a high risk of bankruptcy and the security situation is deteriorating. In my opinion, the democratic process has failed Pakistan. It selects leaders prone to corruption, dishonesty and nepotism. These leaders form a cult of personality and their followers refuse to hear a word against them. It is hard to imagine that Pakistan was created through political debates, legislation and compromise. Now we are ruled by riotous partisan mobs who use chaos as a tool to achieve their goals. It is a sad downfall.
Dadshah Bahadur
Quetta
