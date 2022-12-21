REIT raises Rs388 million

KARACHI: A real estate investment trust (REIT) Globe Residency has received a subscription of Rs387.945 million from the general public through a two-day offer for the sale process, a statement said on Tuesday.

Globe Residency REIT (GRR) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Javedan Corporation Limited.

The offer for sale was over-subscribed by 2.77 times.

GRR is a close-ended, developmental REIT scheme with a limited life of 48 months, offering investors an opportunity to become an investor in the Globe Residency apartments project at Naya Nazimabad.

A total of 14 million units, which make up 10 percent of the total units of the REIT scheme were offered by Javedan Corporation Limited to the general public at a price of Rs10 per unit.

The REIT fund size is Rs2.8 billion, with Rs1.4 billion each of debt and equity, and the project cost is estimated at Rs20 billion.