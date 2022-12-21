Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, with analysts saying the currency to fall further in coming days on an increased difference between the interbank and grey market rates, delays in IMF loan, and lack of external funding in the country.

The local unit closed at 225.12 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 224.94. It fell by 0.08 percent on day-on-day.

In the open market, however, the domestic currency ended steady at 234 to the dollar for a second consecutive session.

Analysts expect the rupee to lose more ground in the days ahead.

“The government would not be able to hold it [rupee] for long. The rate has to adjust to close the gap versus the black market, especially if expected flows from Saudi Arabia do not materialise,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The market hasn't heard anything yet regarding friendly countries giving Pakistan financial support. Even the expected refinancing of $1.2 billion from Chinese commercial banks didn’t happen. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme continues to be shrouded in doubt.

However, a sharp reduction in the current account deficit provided some support to the dwindling foreign reserves. The country’s current account deficit narrowed by 86 percent year-on-year to $276 million in November. During July-November fiscal year 2023, the current account deficit contracted by more than half to $3.1 billion, against $7.2 billion in the same period last year.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $6.7 billion, hardly enough for a month's worth of imports.