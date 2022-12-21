Industry-led growth

LAHORE: Prudent input from industry associations is needed to achieve higher income, sufficient employment, and a better global positioning because industries have the strongest forward and backward linkages, and have the greatest potential to grow.

Growth alone should not be our sole objective as we need a comprehensive development strategy that ensures welfare for all. To achieve this, we should opt for an industry-led development pattern and relegate the government to the role of facilitator and prudent regulator. Only industry will push the entire economy forward to its full potential.

Industry acts as a catalyst for technology transfer and attraction of foreign direct investment; it offers high prospects for deepening Pakistan’s drive to integrate further into the global economy.

The industrial sector is best-positioned as a potential growth driver because it enjoys strong forward and backward linkages with other important economic sectors such as agriculture and service.

Moreover, industry offers high prospects for employment creation especially in labour-intensive industries.

We do not need vested interests to operate in the garb of leaders of industry associations. Industrial associations should be strengthened in the similar way as is done by the Indian and Egyptian planners.

Industrial policies in these countries are not limited to sectoral objectives, but represent a consistent set aiming at fostering economic and social development with industry across the board being the leading sector.

Future path for the Pakistani industrial sector is to become the engine of growth, employment creation, and export development with the objective of deepening the country's integration into the global economy as a competitive player.

We need an Industrial Development Strategy (IDS) through industrial associations, centred on three major aims including the object of achieving higher growth in industrial production through an aggressive utilisation of export development and FDI attraction, where both are vehicles for deepening Pakistan’s regional and global integration drive.

The strategy would ensure a leapfrog in industrial productivity through a carefully-designed set of policies and programmes aiming at leveraging industrial competitiveness; and achieving a gradual shift in the industrial structure from resource-based and low-tech activities to medium- and high-tech industries.

Pakistan enjoys the advantage of a well-diversified industrial base.

The country has abundant cheap labour. It has a relatively-developed infrastructure base though high energy costs are currently impacting industrial activities.

The energy cost problem is likely to be addressed in midterm, which would also be the time required by the strategy to take off. Pakistan’s strategic location is known to all and it could be a trade corridor for at least $1 trillion worth of global trade.

Labour costs in Pakistan are still very low and its agricultural raw materials provide

the country a big advantage over its competitors.

Low manufacturing value-added per capita and manufactured exports structure that is dominated by resource-based and low-tech exports is a threat that could be addressed through prudent industrial strategy. There is a mismatch between the output of the education system and industry skill needs.

Only industry associations can guide the planners in imparting knowledge according to industry needs. Labour productivity in manufacturing is very low, which can be increased by nurturing human resources through skill enhancement programmes.

Meager R&D activities and low technological capabilities are other drawbacks. The absence of standardisation of domestic products in line with international standards, is a necessity that had been ignored for long.

The gas appliances for instance if upgraded to international standard would reduce the consumption of gas by 50 percent besides providing manufacturers with a chance to export these products.