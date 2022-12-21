FPCCI rejects government’s energy plan

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday rejected a government’s plan to close restaurants by 10pm to save electricity, saying the initiative would lead many restaurants on the verge of closure.

The apex trade body wrote a letter to Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence, who had made announcement of the plan, asking the government to remove the given time limit for restaurants and allow them to keep dine in open by at least 1am and takeaways/deliveries 24/7.

“In recent year, due to the [Covid] lockdown imposed by the government, the industry was going through an unprecedented crisis that threatens their [restaurants] very existence,” FPCCI said.

The letter read that Covid-19 related restrictions on indoor dining had rendered thousands jobless and the industry had remained closed for around 15 months.

The trade body highlighted that all restaurants carry inventory of perishable items, which is to be kept in cold storage 24 hours a day and 7 days in a week. Another major electricity consuming machineries are air conditions, which are already off due to the winter season. “So closing restaurants will not help in conserving any energy,” it said.

Restaurants were among one of the hardest hit sectors due to Covid-19 restrictions and lately has been severely hit due to inflation as all food ingredients, especially meat and oil have increased massively. “Almost 50 percent of restaurants couldn't survive the covid restrictions and many are running in losses due to prevailing economic situation,” FPCCI said.

Any further restriction would further aggravate the situation resulting in huge unemployment and loss of revenue for the government, it warned.

“We apprehend that if immediate steps are not taken, then this important industry will badly suffer. Further, the 40 industries allied with the restaurants are also badly suffering.”

The body suggested the government to allows restaurants to operate dine in by at least 1am and takeaways/deliveries 24/7.

FPCCI also proposed the defense minister to call a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss pros and cons of the recent development to the business community.