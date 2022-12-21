TPL’s offer for acquisition of 10,500 telecom towers accepted

KARACHI: The parent company of one of the largest telecom tower operators in Pakistan has accepted an offer of TPL for the acquisition of 10,500 towers in the country, a statement said.

The company secretary of TPL Properties made the announcement in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce that the parent of one of the largest telecom tower operators in Pakistan, has conditionally accepted the offer, subject to the signing of definitive agreements, all necessary corporate approval and receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, made by our subsidiary TPL REIT Management Company Limited in partnership with TASC Towers (the consortium) for the acquisition of their subsidiary (telecom tower infrastructure company) which owns and manages more than 10,500 telecom towers in Pakistan,” it said.

The consortium is a synergistic partnership between TPL RMC and TASC with a vision to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and support the rapidly growing digital economy. TPL RMC is the pioneer and operator of the largest mixed-use real estate asset class REIT in Pakistan, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Properties.

The company in an announcement last month said that TPL Group (including PSX-listed companies TPL Corp, TPL Insurance and TPL Properties), had been attracting institutional and strategic investors to Pakistan and that transaction would result in significant foreign direct investment.

“The proposed acquisition is being supported by one of the largest national financial institutions, which is providing debt structuring advisory & arrangement services,” said the announcement. On September 20, the company said that TPL Properties Limited, after successfully achieving the first financial close of Rs18.35 billion in TPLREIT Fund I, had entered into a strategic partnership with TASC Towers.

TASC, headquartered in the UAE, is a leading global operator of mobile telecom towers and has deployed and is managing over 14,000 towers in multiple geographies.

Together, TPL RMC and TASC participated as a consortium in an auction process for the acquisition of a telecom tower infrastructure company through an infra REIT subject to receipt of all relevant approvals and consents from the regulatory authorities.

The acquisition is being supported by one of the largest financial institutions, which has been mandated to provide debt structuring advisory and arrangement services, while there are ongoing discussions with several international institutions to raise equity for the equity component required for the consummation of the transaction.