‘Debt servicing, political noise to weigh on stocks in 2023’

An investor can be seen looking at the digital stock board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Engulfed with external debt repayment crisis and political noise ahead of general elections, the country’s stock market performance in 2023 was likely to remain dull, said a report on Tuesday.

“Our base case index target is 47k generating a 14 percent return, which is not attractive when compared to fixed income securities,” said Topline Securities in its Pakistan Market Outlook 2023 report.

The report stated that the country was going through severe and unprecedented economic challenges.

“Huge external financing gap, worsening global financial markets, and political instability are increasing the risk of timely external debt payments,” it added.

Pakistan's external debt obligations are in excess of $73 billion for next 3 years (FY23-25), as compared to prevailing low FX reserves of $6-8 billion.

The report said there was an urgent need for debt restructuring and a bigger International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in 2023, which would be accompanied by a tough exchange rate with tighter monetary and fiscal measures.

The developments would have implications for the stock market in 2023, it added.

“Inflation is also likely to remain high as we expect average inflation of 26 percent in FY23 and 14 percent in FY24.”

The brokerage attributed the high inflation estimate with the rupee devaluation, expected adjustment in petrol/diesel prices through petroleum development levy (PDL)/sales tax, and an anticipated increase in gas prices in FY23.

“Consequently, interest rates are also expected to remain elevated as we expect the policy rate to remain in a range of 15-17 percent in 2023,” it said.

Political noise was also anticipated to remain elevated during 2023 ahead of general elections scheduled in October 2023.

Though Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), is continuing a push for early elections, there are few experts who are also expecting one year delay in elections due to the economic crisis, according to the report.

Developments on the elections and their timing would continue to affect market sentiments in 2023, it said.

The report further stated that given the challenging macroeconomic scenario and rising political noise, the country’s stock market would continue to trade at low valuations with a price-to-earnings (PE) of close to 4x.

The market currently trades at a 2023 PE of 3.2x (4.5x ex circular debt and govt. banks). The valuation is in-line with what happened in 1998-99 where the market on average traded close to PE of 4x post-nuclear tests sanctions followed by debt restructuring.

Few countries like Srilanka, Zambia, and Ghana are undergoing debt restructuring trades at PE of 2-4x, according to the brokerage.

In the best case scenario, it added, if crude oil prices fell sharply and the global credit market improved, equities might perform better than the above expectations. “Similarly, in our worst case if Pakistan defaults on its debt payments then a fall can be expected in 2023,” it cautioned.

High quality non-cyclical stocks with a stable business that will gain from weak Pakistani rupee and high-interest rates should be preferred in 2023, the report said.

The brokerage was of the view that any major market crisis was unlikely as the risk management of the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained sound and the market was already trading at a low valuation.

“Many companies have announced buybacks/treasury stocks, which will provide support to market valuations in case debt restructuring does not happen smoothly.” Six buybacks worth around Rs31 billion were announced by listed companies in 2022.

In the report, the brokerage house also gave its top picks for 2023, which included Meezan Bank, United Bank, Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Oil Fields, Lucky Cement, Engro Fertilizer, Systems Limited, and Interloop Limited.