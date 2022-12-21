Investors rush to find safe haven in gold as rupee loses value

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday reached new all-time highs in the local market, as investors rushed into the precious metal considering it a safe haven for investment amid the rupee’s struggle against the dollar.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,900 to reach up to Rs178,800 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs3,344 to Rs153,292.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.

“In order to beat the rising inflation, people are moving towards gold investment, as buying the dollar has not been an easy task because of some checks on currency buying,” analysts said.

Silver rates went up by Rs30 to Rs2,050 per tola to a fresh record high in the country. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,757.54.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market. Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said the situation had worsened for gold workers with the increasing prices, as very few buyers of the jewellery were left. “There is an increase in the number of investors, who are buying only raw gold bars while there is a decline in the sales of jewellery,” he said.

Apart from a decline in the demand for jewellery, an increase in the number of the latest machines has devalued the role of workers. “Many of them [workers] have lost jobs after the arrival of the latest machines, which are replacing several workers,” Shafi Khan said, adding that even professional jewellery makers were looking for other jobs.

The goldsmith further stated that gold rates in the international market had crossed $2,000 per ounce during the Covid-19 pandemic peak in 2020. Current rise in the local market was because of the rupee depreciation and an increase in the international market, he added.

Another goldsmith pointed that people were investing in raw gold but the demand of jewellery was not higher.

Analysts were of the view that any upsurge in gold prices in the international market would further raise the precious metal prices in the local market.