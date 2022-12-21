Stocks plummet 2.78pc on rising political turmoil

KARACHI: Stocks witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday dropping close to 3 percent as political situation worsened, triggering panic selling by investors, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 2.78 percent or 1,138.37 points to close at 39,832.45 points against 40,970.82 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,037.14 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,532.02 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks slumped on political uncertainty after PDM decided to move a no trust resolution in Punjab Assembly ahead of PTI calls for the dissolution of provincial assemblies on Friday.

Reports of government plan to raise power tariff to reduce circular debt crises for the revival of the IMF package and concerns on falling global equities played a catalytic role in the record bearish close, he said.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 385.28 points or 2.56 percent to close at 14,690.84 points compared with 15,076.12 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 123 million shares to 265.284 million shares from 142.576 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs6.536 billion from Rs3.811 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.355 trillion from Rs6.507 trillion. Out of 341 companies active in the session, 37 closed in green, 283 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said a bloodbath was witnessed at the bourse where the benchmark settled at 39,832 level (down 2.78 percent). “Profit-taking was witnessed across the board as investors varied over rising political uncertainty and economic situation in Pakistan which led the market to make an intraday low of 1,437 points (down 3.51 percent).

Major negative contributors in Tuesday’s trading session were TRG, Systems Limtied, Engro, Lucky Cement and Pakistan State Oil, which cumulatively dented the index by 357 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, up Rs190 to close at Rs8,355/share, followed by Bata (Pak), up Rs49.33 to close at Rs1,600.33/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Pak Services, down Rs116 to end at Rs1,432/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs90.28 to end at Rs5,250/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said bloodshed was recorded at the PSX. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the red zone because of political instability and redemptions plunged by 1,437 points during the intraday trading session, which resulted in investors staying aside and the market closing in negative,” it reported. “However, healthy volumes were recorded across the board, on the contrary, 3rd tier stocks remained volume leaders.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-191.1 points), commercial banks (-104.8 points), E&Ps (-100.3 points), cements (-98.8 points), and fertilisers (-94.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 33.588 million. Its scrip decreased by 6 paisas to stand at Rs1.17/share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd with 19.975 million shares that closed lower by 17 paisas to end at Rs2.29/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, Telecard Limited, Silk Bank, Unity Foods, Hubco, Pak Refinery and TPL Properties.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 53.892 million shares from 21.282 million shares.