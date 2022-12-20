Annual maintenance: Punjab, Sindh, KP canals’ closure schedule issued

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab, Sindh, and KPK provinces have announced canal closures for desilting and annual maintenance for the year 2022-23. They have also intimated to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

In Punjab, 12 canals of Mangla dam command and 9 canals from Tarbela Dam will remain closed from periods 17-18 days. Likewise, in Sindh all canals of Kotri Barrage will remain closed for 15-16 days. This means that hydel generation during the desilting period will come to an end. And during the period, the reliance of electricity generation will increase on coal-based power plants, nuclear plants, RLNG plants, and furnace oil-based plants.

The dams are meant to provide water to provinces through regulation by the Indus River System Authority(IRSA). Hydrogenation is the by-product of the dams, and when provinces submit their demand for water, IRSA releases the water accordingly and electricity is generated with the release of water.

And in KPK, the canals including the lift irrigation schemes, tube wells, and civil channels will stay closed for desilting and annual maintenance from January 10, 2023, until February 9, 2023.

According to the notifications, in Punjab under Mangla Command, Lower Jhelum canal, Rasul Qadirabad Link will remain closed from December 26, 2022 to January 12, 2023, Qadirabad Balloki Link Dec 27, 2022 to January 13, 2023, Balloki Sulemanki Link and Lower Bari Doab Canal will remain closed from Dec 29, 2022 to January 15, 2023, Upper Pakpatan Canal and Eastern Sadiqia Canal from December 30, January 16, 2023, Upper Jhelum Canal from Dec 12, 2022, to January 29, 2023, Lower Chenab canal from January 13 to January 30, 2023, and its Jhang branch from December 27 2022 to January 13, 2023, Upper Bahawal Canal during January 13-30, 2023. Upper Chenab Canal will stay closed from Dec 26, 2022, to January 12, 2023, and Central Bari Doab Canal from December 27, 2022 to January 13, 2023.

Similarly, under Tarbela Command, Thal canal will be closed during January 13-30, 2023, Trimmu Canal and Trimmu Sidhnai will face closure from January 10-27, 2023, Sindhnai canal and SMB Link will stay closed during January 11-28, 2023. The Lower Pakpattan canal will remain closed from January 12-29, 2023, Lower Bahawal Canal from January 13 to January 30, 2023, Punjnad Canal from January 5 to January 22, 2023, and Taunsa Canal will stay closed from December 31, 2022, to January 17, 2023.

And in Sindh, according to the notification, all the Kotri Barrage Canals will remain closed with effect from December 25, 2022, to January 10, 2-023 for normal inspection, maintenance and necessary repairs of the masonry structure and emergent work on canals. The gates of the barrage will be raised gradually from 12 mid-night between December 25-25, 2022, and will be lowered again from 12 mid-night between January 10-11, 2023. During this period there will be no flow of water in any off-taking canal such as Akran Wah (lined Channel) Old Fuleli (Pinyari), New Fuleli and KB Feeder.