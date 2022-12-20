ATC extends Imran’s interim bail till Jan 10 in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has extended interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till January 10, 2023 in terrorism case. The case came up for hearing before ATC Islamabad Monday. Babar Awan counsel for Imran Khan appeared in the court. He filed plea in the court seeking exemption from attendance on medical grounds. The court while accepting exemption plea adjourned the hearing of the case till January 10.
