Parliament joint session takes up 11 bills today

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of Parliament to be held at the Parliament House on Tuesday afternoon (today) at 3:00pm and it will take up eleven bills for passage.

The bill, which the joint session is set to pass on Tuesday, were passed by either house of Parliament and not okayed by the other house within 90 days. The Constitution provides if a bill is passed by a house and not passed by the other house within 90 days then it shall be referred to joint sitting for passage.

Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf by using his powers under Rule 4 of Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973 has rescheduled the joint session on 6th occasion since July this year. The Rule 4 says that the Speaker will determine when a joint sitting shall be adjourned sine die or to a particular day, or to an hour of the same day provided that the Speaker may, if he thinks, call joint sitting before the date or time to which it has been adjourned or at any time after the joint sitting has been adjourned sine die.

The bills on order of the day as released by the National Assembly secretariat for Tuesday include the Global Charge Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022]; the Protection of Parents Bill, 2022; the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill; the Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2022; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2022; the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2022; the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2022; the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022. Meanwhile, the National Assembly session summoned by the President will also start at 5 30pm on Tuesday.