Rs2bn approved for Potha Interchange

MANSEHRA: The federal government has approved Rs2 billion for Potha-Interchange to connect Hazara Motorway with Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway. “The prime minister has already given approval to Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway to link Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Azad Jammu and Kashmir. And now Rs2 billion have been sanctioned for Potha-Interchange,” former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar told reporters here on Monday.