Arab diplomats praise Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats of the Arab countries highly appreciated Pakistan’s leading TV channel “Geo News” whose anchor while addressing the people of Qatar congratulated them in Arabic on behalf of the Geo News and the people of Pakistan for hosting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in a splendid manner.

Speaking in Arabic, the anchor in perfect accent said, “we Pakistanis commend you and your government on holding such a magnificent tournament in Qatar. The way Qatar promoted the true colours and culture of Arab and Muslim world, is no doubt worth congratulating. Footballs and security from Pakistan were present in Qatar. We feel proud on being a small part of this tournament. Once again congratulations Qatar and good wishes from us.”

The diplomats attending Bahrain National Day reception on Monday evening cheerfully referred to the Geo News presentation. Morocco Ambassador Muhammad Karmoune while talking to this scribe said that he was pleasantly surprised to listen to comments in Arabic with lovely pronunciation.