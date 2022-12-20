Role of space tech inevitable for country’s development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the role of space technology for a country's socio-economic development was inevitable while Pakistan had to achieve a lot to compete with the world.

Addressing at the seminar, the minister said, “Space Technology has become a centrepiece as every sector whether education, agriculture, health and climate change is linked with it.” He asserted that huge transformation changes were going on in various fields, particularly in robotics and biotechnology, however, space technology played a key role and Pakistan needed to expedite its effort to compete with the world.

The minister also underlined several development projects in which space technology played a vital role in the saving of cost of the projects. Due to political instability in the country, Pakistan could not achieve such targets, which other countries had achieved due to their continuity of policies, said the minister, while stressing the ministries and divisions to get benefit from the information being shared by the SUPARCO.

Meanwhile, Secretary Ministry of Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah in his remarks held that the ministry always took the initiatives to bring advanced technology. Space technology played a vital role in confronting countless challenges in the fields of climate change, resource monitoring and disaster management, he said.