Journalists assured of support to proposed bill

PESHAWAR: The Women Parliamentary Caucus of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday assured the Pakistan Journalists Safety Coalition (PJSC) KP chapter and national media watchdog Freedom Network of support for a bill on protection of journalists in the province.
A press release said that the assurance was held out during a meeting of the PJSC-KP chapter with the caucus members. Dr Sumera Shams chaired the meeting. “The Women Parliamentary Caucus takes up issues concerning human rights as the protection of journalists is equally important for us,” Dr Sumera Shams told the meeting. She said the caucus’s general meeting would take up this matter in its forthcoming meeting for deliberation.
Iqbal Khattak said PJSC, representing broad-based stakeholders, was working on a legal framework to project journalists. He said that Pakistan had become the first Asian country to have passed a special law on protection of journalists.
