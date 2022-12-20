Khattak says rulers scared of PTI’s popularity

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial head Pervez Khattak on Monday said the federal government was afraid of holding the elections due to the rising popularity of former premier Imran Khan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a sports complex at Pahari Katikhel area here, he said the days of the rulers had been numbered as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies would be dissolved on December 23.

He asked the party workers to get ready for the general elections. He said that the PTI was ready to hold talks with the government, but the rulers had started character assassination of Imran Khan.

Pervez Khattak, who was federal minister for defence in the PTI-led government, said the PTI leadership was ready to sacrifice its governments in the two provinces to pave the way for the fresh elections.

He said the country was on the verge of bankruptcy owing to the flawed economic policies of the federal government. He maintained that holding free and fair elections was the only way to overcome the prevailing challenges facing the country.

Pervez Khattak demanded the government to announce a date for the general elections to end the political impasse. He claimed the PTI would form the next governments at the Centre and provinces after winning the general elections.