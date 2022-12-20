NAB closing probe against Buzdar

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry of misuse of power initiated by the National Accountability Bureau for granting a license to a liquor store.
The court has extended his bail till January 5. Usman Buzdar appeared before the court and marked his attendance. The NAB prosecution informed the court that its regional board had recommended closing the inquiry. He said the decision of the board had been sent to the NAB headquarters for final approval.
