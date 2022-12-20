National Day of Bahrain marked

ISLAMABAD: Political developments in Pakistan and international events were discussed at a reception hosted by Bahrain Ambassador and Dean of Arab/African Diplomatic Corps Muhammad Ebrahim Muhammad Abdulqader and Mrs. Nuran Abdulqader on Monday evening

Topics of discussion were the fate of the Punjab government, future of Imran Khan, FIFA World Cup, question of Russian fuel purchase by Pakistan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that created stir in both countries and a worsening security situation in some parts of the country.

It was arranged to mark National Day of Bahrain and establishment of the modern Bahraini state as an Arab and Muslim state way back in 1783 and anniversary of the King’s accession to the throne. The guests turned up in an impressive number. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest. Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), federal minister Musadaq Malik, SAPMs/federal ministers Syed Tari Fatemi, Faisal Karim Kundi and Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci and Indonesian ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio were among the guests.

The diplomats were inquisitive about economic prospects and possibility of snap polls in the country. The diplomats and guests discussed cases against the PTI chairman and they were of the view that Imran’s future was at the stake since hearing of cases of serious offences against him were about to start in courts where the prosecution feels that it has strong grounds for conviction. Indian Charged Affairs/deputy high commissioner Dr. Suresh Kumar was keenly gathering information about the future political adventures of Imran Khan and he was equally interested in ascertaining the nature of recent bomb blasts in KP. Faisal Karim Kundi, who has been elevated as federal minister and just returned from London, proudly narrating about his meeting with the Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN).

Federal Minister Petroleum Musadaq Malik shared his talks with Russian authorities about the purchase of oil at low rates and maintained that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had been informed about the negotiations he had with the Russian authorities in Moscow.

Ambassador Muhammad Ebrahim Muhammad Abdulqader told the media that Pakistan had always been a source of strength for his country and their cooperation in different fields of life had been exemplary.