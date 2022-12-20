Helicopter bill to be sent back, says KP governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has said he would send back the helicopter bill meant to provide blanket immunity to those who used the provincial government’s helicopter.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government prepared the bill overnight and passed it in haste to provide blanket immunity to the leader of a specific political party. Talking to media persons here, Ghulam Ali said the constitution and law gave privilege only to the governor and the chief minister to utilize helicopter service during routine official affairs or in any emergency.

He said that a common man or the leader of any political party was not supposed to use the official helicopter. He added he would use the powers conferred upon him by the constitution and send back the bill after writing his note on it.

He categorically said that only the governor and chief minister had the legal right to use the provincial government’s helicopter as they were the constitutional chief executives of the province.

To a question, the governor said there was no possibility of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the general elections were due within around eight months and he would play his role in maintaining the political temperature.

The PTI government, he said, tried to legalize the use of the provincial government’s helicopters by unauthorized persons through this bill. He said that around 1,800 people had so far used the provincial government’s helicopter and PTI chief Imran Khan, former minister Ali Ameen Gandapur, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Ibrarul Haq were at the top of the list of its users.

He said Imran Khan travelled 137 times in the KP government’s helicopter, expenditures of which amounted to Rs50 million as per the official rate. The governor continued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the inquiry report had hinted at recovering this amount. If proper recovery was made from 1,800 people, the amount would increase manifold and a good precedent would be set for the future, he added.