Buzdar hits back after Parvaiz Elahi’s criticism

LAHORE: In response to his successor’s claims, former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar said on Monday that criticism of him is like criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative.

Responding to now-CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi’s comments about him in an interview on Sunday, the PTI leader said that he did not victimise anyone in his tenure. He added that he also has a lot to say but he has never spoken ill about anyone.

The former Punjab CM, talking to the media outside the accountability court in Lahore, said that they are currently in an allied government and such disagreements often occur in a multi-party alliance.