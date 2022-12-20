Arid varsity ranked 1st by UI GreenMetric ranking

Rawalpindi:Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has been ranked 1st in all over the Pakistan and 174 among 1,050 participating Universities of the world as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2022.

UI GreenMetric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting & infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation and education & Research.

The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 174th among the top 1,050 universities of the world with the total score of 7,750 as per UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking. Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office and his team.