School wins APICTA award

Islamabad:Recognised as the Oscars of the Asian IT industry and popularly known as the APICTA Awards, 2022 Edition, for the first time in its history, was hosted by Pakistan.

This year, Pakistan participated, with full vigour, in almost all the categories of these awards, and secured 13 merit & 7 winner awards. Last month, Zohaib Arsalan and Muhammad Talha Adeel, students of the Headstart School's Kuri Campus, competed under the junior category with 900 teams from all over the country.

Both the students won the P@sha Award and qualified for competing in these APICTA Awards. Headstart School’s Talha and Zohaib again won the first runner-up Merit Award with 97 per cent score in the Junior Category in these prestigious awards for developing ‘Cloth Colour Made Digital’, a project composed of three different tools that aid in digitally colour-dyeing fabrics with the help of the RGB code managed with the support of websites, mobile apps, and with an Arduino micro-controller (hardware device).