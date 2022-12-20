AI moot in February

Islamabad:The National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) has invited submissions of research papers from students, researchers and faculty members on Artificial Intelligence for the 3rd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence to be held in the month of February.
According to an official of NUST, the two-day conference, scheduled to be held from February 22-23, will be held at the premises of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) bringing together an international community of practitioners and researchers to meet and share cutting-edge developments in the field. The conference will be a rewarding experience of networking and exchanging the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence with industry, academia, and intellectuals of the field and accepted papers will be published in IEEE Explore. — APP
