GB delegation visits Cambridge International office

Islamabad:Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid Khan along with a high level delegation from the federal and provincial governments visited the global headquarters of Cambridge International in Cambridge, UK, says a press release.

Hosted by Cambridge International, the two-day visit included discussions to evaluate the current state of education in Pakistan and the government’s vision for the country’s long-term education roadmap. Discussions were also held around educational reforms to understand the government’s educational reform plans, and to identify current priorities given Covid, economic and environmental challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister GB Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan said, “The government of GB has been putting special focus towards creating avenues of high-quality education for the children in the region, as we believe it is important for them to understand and realise the educational opportunities available for them across the world. With our recent MoU with Cambridge International to work together to create world-class learning opportunities for our children, we are confident that we will be able to achieve the vision we have set up for the future of our country especially for GB. Our government in GB is fully committed and seeks assistance from Cambridge International and other international partners to uplift the quality of education in the province.”

The delegation also visited Cambridge’s warehouse facility where they were shown the state-of-the art processes and systems involved in delivering examinations to millions of learners worldwide every year, which are managed to the highest levels of quality and security. Rana Taveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC and Qaiser Alam, chairman, FBISE were also the part of the delegation.