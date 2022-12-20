Govt takes steps to prevent child labour

Islamabad: The present government had taken tremendous concrete measures for the enforcement of laws for child labor prevention in the Federal Capital and also formulated mechanisms to eliminate the practices from factories, shops, commercial establishments and petrol pumps, an official in the Ministry of Labour told APP here.

According to details, he said the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992 and rules 6 of bonded labour system (Abolition) Rules, 1995 had already been constituted to visit factories and business places regularly to ensure compliance of the labour law. He further revealed that the ICT administration had sealed 36 brick kilns after observing child labour in them.

The labour department has also been working with UNICEF to conduct a child labour survey in the ICT for the introduction of effective policy intervention.