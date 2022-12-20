NDMA lauds relief efforts of Muslim Hands

Islamabad:Syed Javid Gillani, executive director, Muslim Hands Pakistan called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Monday.
Syed Javid Gillani apprised NDMA chairman of working scope of his organisation in Pakistan and progress on construction of climate friendly houses in areas of Mastung and Jafarabad in Balochistan by Muslim Hands. He also invited NDMA chairman to inaugurate the newly built houses upon completion in January 2023. NDMA chairman acknowledged the relief efforts by Muslim Hands during floods 2022 and its active participation in ongoing rehabilitation phase.
