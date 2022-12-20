Health ministry to record all deaths with causes in capital

Islamabad:Realising that only 30 per cent deaths were being recorded by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) Monday said it could launch a pilot project from the platform of National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad to collect data of deaths along with causes of deaths in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“Importance of vital statistics can’t be denied as they help the authorities in informed decision-making. In the absence of a comprehensive system of collecting viral statistics, especially death data, NHS, R&C can take lead in collecting the deaths data at ICT level from the platform National Institute of Health (NIH). All we need to see is if there is any legal framework available in this regard or not”, Special Secretary Health Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood told a meeting of health experts and stakeholders.

The meeting on “NCDs and vital health statistics in Pakistan” was organised by Aga Khan University NCDs Think Tank in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and it was attended by officials from the federal health ministry, National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, private health sector, NADRA as well as Gallup Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Wasey, professor of neurology at Aga Khan University told the participants of the meeting that only 25 to 30 per cent deaths are recorded with the National Database and Registration Authority (Ndara) while causes of deaths are also not conveyed to the authorities.

“There are around six to seven million people who are above 100 years of age as per NADRA record but actually they have long passed away but their deaths were not reported to the database authority by their heirs and family members. As per international standards, death data should be 40 per cent of the birth data but only 25 to 30 per cent deaths are reported to the authorities.

Calling for a unified death certificate on national level, Prof. Muhammad Wasey said causes of deaths of all the persons should be mentioned on the death certificates and added that authorities should device a system of collection of death data from the hospitals, graveyards and union councils, which should be reported to the Nadra for the accurate data.

“In addition to data of deaths happening in the country, causes of 10 most common conditions should also be mentioned in the standardized death certificates”, Prof. Wasey said adding that causes of deaths are the most important vital statistics for developing healthcare policies and models. He suggested that authorities should develop a standardised death certificate and portal of death data entry, saying letters should be sent all hospitals, coffin careers, graveyard managers with links for registration and training videos.

Requesting Nadra to establish a portal for the registration of deaths and cause of deaths in the country, he said laws should be promulgated if necessary for the collection of vital statistics.

Executive Director of NIH, Islamabad Major General Amer Ikram said they had started collecting data of diseases by launching the Diabetes Registry of Pakistan (DROP) while national cancer and cardiovascular disease registries were to be launched soon, adding that NIH was ready to data of various diseases and ailments on national level.

Other experts including Prof. Abdul Basit from the Baqai Institute of Diabetology an Endocrinology (BIDE), Karachi, Nadra officials, Anwaar Gillani, Ijaz Shafi Gillani and Bilal Gillani from the Gallup and Gillani Pakistan urged the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad to take lead and start collecting data of vital statistics in the country.