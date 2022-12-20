DG overseas takes charge

LAHORE:Silwat Saeed started regular work by taking charge as Director General in Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

She started her career with Pakistan Administration by doing CSS in 32 Common. She has also worked as special Secretary Health, Finance and Commissioner Sahiwal under Punjab government. She was also awarded the National Command and Operations Centre Good Performance Certificate during Covid-19

Asim Raza started regular work by taking charge of Director Admin in Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. He started his career with Pakistan Administration by doing CSS in 38 common. He has also worked as Additional Secretary Health Primary and Secondary, General Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab and Director Anti-Corruption Lahore under the Punjab government.