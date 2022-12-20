Railway land grabber arrested

LAHORE:On the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, Sheikh Khalid Mahmood, a resident of Lalamusa, was arrested by the ACE team after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court.

Sheikh Khalid Mahmood acquired the railway's five-marla land on lease and built an illegal plaza on it. He also did not pay the lease amount of six crore rupees of the government land and, instead of submitting the map of the plaza, submitted the map of a residential house which proved fake.

The ACE team apprehended the accused after the cancellation of the bail plea from the LHC and started legal proceedings. Meanwhile, Inspector Building Mehar Afzal, who was involved with the accused in this forgery, has fled from the country.