Drugs addiction awareness workshop held

LAHORE:The talented youth has been a valuable asset of the country and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is organising awareness workshops with an aim to protect the young girls and boys from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said this while addressing an awareness programme of Youth Affairs Department Punjab against the ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ at a local university on Monday.

Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, officers of the Youth Affairs Department and a large number of male and female students participated in the awareness activity.

Addressing the programme, Umair Hassan said that this campaign is a nice initiative of Youth Affairs Department for the protection of youth from drugs. “All educational institutions should organise such programmes on a regular basis so that this evil can be eradicated and the youth can be inclined towards healthy activities. We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other colleges and universities of the province,” he added.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the right time for our youth to show solid determination to get rid of fatal drugs and excessive use of electronic devices. “We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show the right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops,” he elaborated. Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz also addressed the participants on this occasion. They said that the Youth Affairs Department Punjab is organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

The measures taken by the Department of Youth Affairs for the betterment of the youth and dangers of electronic devices and drug addiction were discussed in detail in the awareness session. The students listened to all the sessions with great attention. The university officials on this occasion appreciated the efforts of Secretary Youth Affairs for the betterment of the youth and the establishment of a good society. They expressed gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta for organising much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.