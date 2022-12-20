Migration media award ceremony

LAHORE:Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Pakistan, in cooperation with the Lahore Press Club (LPC), organised Migration Media Awards 2022 here on Monday.

This award ceremony was held to recognise the contributions, improve knowledge on migration issues and strengthen the work of journalists and media personnel who took part in developing migration stories in the last eight months.

These awards were announced by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) under the framework of project “Awareness raising and information campaigns on the risks of irregular migration in Pakistan (PARIM). ”

Ms Nadia Kashif from the Migrant Resource Centre Pakistan talked about the role media in framing public thinking about migrants and migration. She added the way the media covers migration will certainly affect the range and quality of information received by the public.

In the end, MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari presented shields and prize money to five winners for their migration reporting pieces in the categories of Print English and Urdu, Digital, Electronic and Emerging Talent. Hina Maqsood, Project Manager ICMPD in her closing remarks acknowledged the work of all participating journalists in the field of migration reporting and thanked everyone for their participation and commitment to the cause.