‘PDM, PTI leave behind claims of genuine democracy’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haque expressed sorrow PDM, Peoples Party and PTI are vying for establishment’s nod for future politics, leaving behind their tall claims for genuine democracy and real independence.

These parties have same ideology but conflicting interests, but people have become fed up with these political dramas since the devastating politics has brought the country on the verge of financial and social collapse, he said while addressing the party delegations from other cities at Mansoorah here on Monday.

He said these so called mainstream parties have destroyed every sector of the country, particularly the economy and social sector where people are forced to commit suicide after becoming frustrated. The central and provincial governments are reaping the spoils of corruption and putting blame on each other, although people know they all are complicit. Cruel landlords and corrupt capitalists have pushed the country into a dead end by destroying the economy and society. The solution to these problems is to bring Islamic revolution and enforce Islamic system, he said and urged the nation to support JI for establishing rule of justice and eradication of corruption. Sirajul Haq said the production of the major industries of the country has decreased continuously for two months, the dollar reached above 250 rupees with a big difference between the interbank and open market rates, proving that a dollar mafia has emerged in the country. In view of the threat of currency crisis, ATMs remained closed for two consecutive days in cities like Lahore, flour is being sold at 130 rupees per kg, the prices of bread and bread have reached 20 to 25 rupees and the doors of employment are closed for the youth. He said the energy crisis is worsening every day and the circular debt has reached 2.6 trillion rupees. The law and order situation in KPK has worsened with increasing bomb blasts and terrorism incidents. The promises made to the people of Karachi and Gwadar have not been fulfilled, the flood victims are waiting for relief under worst conditions, he said and added the economy is on a ventilator, the foreign debt is 62,500 billion rupees and economic policies are being formed on the dictates of the IMF and the World Bank.